Every Ukrainian family should have at least 3 children in order for Ukraine to have prospects - Shmyhal

Share:













Copied



Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that every Ukrainian family should have at least three children in order for Ukraine to have prospects.

Shmyhal said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In general, every Ukrainian family should have at least three children in order for Ukraine to have excellent future prospects," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the demographic situation in Ukraine is extremely difficult.

"The demographic situation in Ukraine is extremely difficult. We lost a huge number of people, and in different ways. Unfortunately, people are dying because of this full-scale russian aggression, because of this war. Unfortunately, we lost people who left Ukraine with their children. Over a million Ukrainian children are abroad. The task is to return these families, to return these children, and also to motivate Ukrainians to give birth to as many children as possible, so that Ukraine will prosper in its peaceful future after our victory," the Prime Minister said.

Commenting on the legislative initiatives of members of the Verkhovna Rada regarding the increase of state assistance at the birth of a child, he noted that such initiatives are important, but they must be worked out from the point of view of the source of funding.

Shmyhal emphasized that today, in the conditions of russian aggression, every Ukrainian hryvnia earned by the Ukrainian budget goes to support the Security and Defense Forces, and it is now possible to financially support the birth rate in Ukraine only by attracting funds from international partners.

"If we can attract additional funds from partners, which we will send for these purposes, it will be great. We will work with the Ministry of Finance to motivate young Ukrainian families to have as many children as possible," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers settled the issue of granting assistance for the birth of a child abroad. You can apply for assistance online, it can be applied for within 12 months from the day of the child's birth.

Currently, the amount of child birth allowance is UAH 41,280, one-time allowance is paid in the amount of UAH 10,320, the rest of the amount is paid over the next 36 months in equal parts of UAH 860 per month.