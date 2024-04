Share:













Ukrainian defenders are likely to be able to halt the current russian offensive if US aid arrives quickly.

This is stated in a report by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

US Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner reportedly said on April 21 that US military aid to Ukraine, including ATACMS, could be delivered to Ukraine by the end of next week if the Senate passes an additional appropriations bill on April 23 and US President Joe Biden signs it by April 24.

And the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on April 21 that the quick delivery of American military aid to Ukraine could allow Ukrainian forces to stabilize the front line and seize the initiative.

Meanwhile, ISW continues to assess that Ukrainian forces may suffer additional setbacks in the coming weeks as they await US security assistance to help Ukraine stabilize the frontline, but they are likely to be able to halt the current russian offensive if new US aid arrives quickly.

"Russian forces are likely to intensify current offensive operations and missile and drone strikes in the coming weeks to take advantage of the "window" before the arrival of American military aid in order to exploit restrictions on the supply of arms to Ukraine," the analysts emphasize.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Bloomberg agency, the aid of the United States for more than USD 60 billion will contribute to the effective defense of Ukraine and give the Ukrainian military the much-needed rest. However, without attracting additional resources, it is unlikely to lead to a breakthrough in the course of the war.