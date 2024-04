Share:













The aid of the United States for more than USD 60 billion will contribute to the effective defense of Ukraine and give the Ukrainian military much-needed rest. However, without the involvement of additional resources, it is unlikely to lead to a breakthrough in the course of the war, Bloomberg writes.

In particular, it is noted that much will depend on how quickly U.S. aid reaches the front line. During the six-month delay of the package in Congress, the Ukrainian army faced an acute shortage of ammunition and manpower, which the russian occupiers used.

According to Mykola Bielieskov, a researcher at National Institute of Strategic Studies of Kyiv, the aid will give the Ukrainian army a break, an opportunity to slow down the advance of the russian federation, conduct "effective defense," and minimize losses. But for its advancement, Ukraine needs additional aid, which in the case of the United States is a difficult prospect due to the resistance of Republicans in Congress.

"The question is whether there will be help and in what amount in 2025 and beyond because Putin's strategy is to wait," he said.

According to the publication's sources, this week, Germany will continue to put pressure on European allies, including France and Italy, regarding the supply of air defense systems and their components to Ukraine.

According to analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War, even if U.S. military assets are delivered quickly, due to difficulties with transport logistics, the aid "will not begin to have an impact on the situation on the front lines for several weeks."

"The situation on the front lines is likely to deteriorate during this time, especially if russian forces intensify their attacks to take advantage of the window before new U.S. aid arrives," the analysts said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last Saturday, April 20, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill on the allocation of USD 61 billion in aid to Ukraine.

This bill provides for expenditures in the total amount of USD 60.8 billion, part of which will be directed to the continuation of military aid to Ukraine.