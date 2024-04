Share:













Ukraine has for the first time destroyed a strategic russian bomber Tu-22M3. British intelligence analyzed the operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

It was reported by the British Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter).

According to the summary, the russian Tu-22M3 plane was destroyed by S-200 missiles. This was another successful attack by Ukraine against the air force of the russian federation.

"This system is likely the same system used to shoot down a Russian A-50 MAINSTAY on 23 February 2024," British defence intelligence notes.

They stressed that this is the first case of the destruction by the Ukrainian air defense of a russian bomber.

"It is highly likely that Russia has now sustained at least 100 fixed-wing combat aircraft losses to date," the British Defence Ministry said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of April 19, the Air Force of the Armed Forces, together with the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, carried out an operation to destroy the russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber.