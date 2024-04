Share:













The participants of the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on April 19 agreed to increase support for Ukraine by air defense.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this at a press conference following a meeting of the Council, European Pravda reports.

According to Stoltenberg, the NATO defense ministers present at the meeting "agreed to strengthen and provide additional military support, including more air defense."

"NATO has identified available resources throughout the Alliance. There are systems available for Ukraine. So I expect new announcements on air defense assistance to Ukraine in the near future," the Secretary General announced.

He noted that allies in the Alliance can provide Kyiv with other air defense systems, except Patriot, for example SAMP/T, or help with financial contributions if they do not have air defense systems.

"We are also working with industry to ramp up production in order to modernize systems (air defense - Ed.) and make them usable," added Stoltenberg.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Germany will immediately transfer another Patriot surface-to-air missile (SAM) system to Ukraine to repel russian airstrikes.