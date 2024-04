Share:













In the period of January-March 2024, the lease of state property brought the state budget UAH 208 million.

The head of the State Property Fund Vitalii Koval announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From the lease for the first quarter, the budget has already received more than UAH 208 million. The area of ​ ​ new rented property amounted to 196,000 square meters. Here, by the number of square meters, the leaders are regional departments in the Lviv, Zakarpattia, Volyn, Poltava and Sumy Regions," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2024 includes UAH 800 million of proceeds from the lease of state property.