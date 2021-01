Ukrainian news

Analysis of Political Situation

Verkhovna Rada

On December 15-18, the Verkhovna Rada worked in plenary mode. On December 15, the Verkhovna Rada opened the morning plenary meeting. 229 MPs registered in the session hall. Most MPs were wearing masks, some gloves. As a Ukrainian News correspondent reported, the Verkhovna Rada has already prepared for the New Year and Christmas celebrations. There are two Christmas trees in the session hall on both sides of the rostrum. But this year, on the sidelines, where the most elegant Christmas tree is usually placed, the media are not allowed due to coronavirus restrictions. At the same time, Christmas trees on the sidelines of the third floor were not installed. After the so-called warm-ups (speeches by representatives of parliamentary factions and groups), the Verkhovna Rada began to consider issues on the agenda.

The Verkhovna Rada intends to set the official salary of the chairperson of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting at 40 minimum wages for able-bodied people (UAH 84,080). 269 MPs deputies voted for the adoption of bill, with the minimum required 226. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine prolonged the law on a special order of self-governance in some districts of Donbas till December 31, 2021. A total of 302 parliamentary members backed respective bill, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision. Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada had prolonged the effect of the law till December 31, 2020. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine restored authorities of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to verify declarations and monitor lifestyle of declarants. A total of 321 parliamentary members backed respective bill, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine allowed chairperson or a deputy chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) only to draw up administrative protocols against judges of the Constitutional Court after notifying the High Council of Justice (HCJ) and chairperson of the Constitutional Court. A total of 325 parliamentary members backed respective bill, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision.

Full text of the review is available after subscribing.

tel.+38 (044) 494-31-60

e-mail: client@ukranews.com

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources