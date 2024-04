Zelenskyy not ruling out that enemy may attack infrastructure of Ukrainian NPPs

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out that the enemy may attack the infrastructure of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Ukraine needs to be provided with modern means of air defense.

The President stated this during a speech at a special meeting of the European Council.

"Russia has already destroyed almost all of our thermal energy. Dams and equipment of hydroelectric power stations, as well as gas infrastructure, are subject to terrorist attacks. Russia does not give up radiation blackmail and, in particular, continues to play cruelly with the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. We do not rule out that the infrastructure of our other nuclear power plants and distribution networks is also under threat from russian terror," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy emphasized the need to provide Ukraine with modern air defense equipment.

"It can stop only air defense - specific systems such as Patriot, Iris-T, Samp-T, and NASAMS. The systems you have. Ukraine needs them right now - they are needed to prevent Putin from using terrorist methods," the President added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 11, russian invaders attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in four regions of Ukraine.

On April 12, Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk reported that Ukraine might return to restrictions on the supply of electricity if the russian army continues massive attacks on the energy sector.

On April 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had run out of missiles during the russian attack on the Trypilska TPP.