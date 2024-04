President of Kazakhstan declares that "there is no need to fight against russian language" and hints at war in

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said that the country's residents should not "fight against the russian language." According to him, you can see what happened to the countries that were engaged in this.

He announced this at a meeting with residents of Kostanay District on Tuesday, April 16.

Thus, Tokayev noted that Kazakh is the state language in Kazakhstan, and russian is used on an equal footing with it.

"Therefore, there is no contradiction here, as it is convenient, it is necessary to speak," the President added.

At the same time, in the conversation, the President mentioned "some countries" in which they allegedly fight against the russian language.

"Inciting hysteria around language, let alone fighting against it, as happened in some countries, and what they now have as a result of all this, we see. This is stupidity," Tokayev said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 8, the Reuters agency stated that the aggressor state of russia asked Kazakhstan to be ready to supply it with 100,000 tons of gasoline in case of a shortage that could be caused by Ukrainian drone attacks.

However, Kazakhstan denied preparing gasoline stocks for russia.

In March, the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan denied the information of some mass media, which reported the day before that Astana was negotiating with Kyiv on the supply of weapons.