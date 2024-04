Share:













The authorities of the Republic of Tatarstan (a subject of the russian federation) plan to involve as many young people and teenagers as possible from the age of 14 to work at the enterprises of the defense industry.

Such a task was announced as part of a new regional employment promotion program, reports the russian publication Kommersant.

Russian officials do not like the fact that in recent years young people have been trying to get an education instead of going to work after the 9th grade.

"Young people increasingly prefer to study in programs of general, secondary professional and higher education instead of going to work," russian journalists quote the program.

Earlier, the State Council of the republic prepared a draft of amendments to the Labor Code, which allows employment of teenagers from the age of 16 in harmful and dangerous industries. Now the Cabinet of Ministers of Tatarstan has prepared a new program to promote youth employment. According to official statistics, there are now more than 1 million young people aged 14 to 35 in the republic. At the same time, if the number of the young labor force in 2021 was 771,000 people, in 2022 it decreased to 745,000. The number of people employed in the economy between the ages of 15 and 29 decreased during the same period from 372,000 to 339,000 people.

The new employment promotion program is designed to simplify the employment of minors aged 14-18, to promote the employment of teenagers from "families that are in a socially dangerous situation". In the plan of measures, separate points indicate "promoting the employment of youth under the age of 35 in agriculture and at the enterprises of the defense-industrial complex.

The expected result should be a decrease in the unemployment rate of youth aged 15 to 29 to 7%, and to 11% for those aged 15 to 24. The program does not say at what level these indicators are now.

