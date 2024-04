Share:













A spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine Ruslan Muzychuk said that the russians were transferring reserves from the Lyman axis to Chasiv Yar in order to strengthen offensive actions. According to him, this indicates that the population center is very important for the enemy.

He reported this on the air of Espreso.

"The situation near Chasiv Yar is dynamic. On the part of the Defense Forces, constant work is carried out in order to maintain all areas and prevent impact from the flanks relative to Chasiv Yar. We observe that the enemy transfers reserves, forces and means to this direction in order to succeed and advance further along the front line. Of course, the Defense Forces are in a better position. In particular, regarding the fortifications and the location of Chasiv Yar itself," Muzychuk said.

According to him, the russians will try to get at least some victory in Chasiv Yar.

"We are seeing a certain decrease in enemy assault actions in certain areas. The enemy transferred reserves from the Lyman axis to Chasiv Yar to strengthen offensive operations. This is evidence that Chasiv Yar is very important to the opponent. Therefore, they will try their best to get at least some victory here," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the top russian military leadership set the task for its troops to capture Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region by May 9.