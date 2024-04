Share:













In March 2024, compared to March 2023, the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Mining and Metallurgical Plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region) increased steel production by 61% to 124,000 tons.

This is stated in the message of the enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, compared to March 2023, iron ore concentrate production increased by 52% to 651,000 tons, blast furnace coke - by 50% to 84,000 tons, iron - by 27% to 138,000 tons and rolled products - by 57% to 116,000 tons.

In the 1st quarter of 2024, compared to the 4th quarter of 2023, iron ore concentrate production increased by 38% to 1,775,000 tons, blast furnace coke - by 16% to 245,000 tons, iron - by 3% to 403,000 tons, steel - by 11% to 278,000 tons and rolled products - by 14% to 262,000 tons.

"We plan to continue the production development program, in particular, in the near future to approach 50% of the use of our metallurgical production facilities. At the same time, the stability of energy supply remains a significant factor in the successful implementation of our plans," said CEO Mauro Longobardo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, compared to 2022, the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Mining and Metallurgical Plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region) reduced steel production by 18.5% to 1 million tons.

In 2023, iron production decreased by 7.2% to 1.6 million tons, rolled products - by 19.2% to 0.9 million tons, coke - by 20.3% to 0.9 million tons, ore production - by 2.1% to 11.4 million tons.

At the same time, concentrate production increased by 0.4% to 4.6 million tons.

The capacity of the enterprise is designed for annual production of more than 6 million tons of steel, more than 5 million tons of rolled products and more than 5.5 million tons of cast iron.

Mittal Steel Germany GmbH, which is part of the ArcelorMittal international holding, owns 95.1283% of the company.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of steel products in Ukraine, specializing in the production of long rolled products, in particular rebar and wire rod.