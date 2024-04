Share:













Copied



On Tuesday, April 16, the Ukrainian writer, public figure and blogger Dmytro Kapranov died.

This is stated in a message on the page of the Kapranov brothers on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Friends, we have a tragedy. Dmytro died suddenly this morning. When and where there will be goodbyes, I'll write tomorrow. All the rest is canceled, sorry," the message says.

Dmytro Kapranov was 56 years old.

The Kapranov brothers are Ukrainian writers, publishers, and bloggers.

In 2000, they founded the Zelenyi Pes (Green Dog) publishing house.

In 2004, they began to publish the literary newspaper Druh Chytacha (Friend of a Reader).

The Kapranov brothers are the authors of the “imeni T. H. Shevchenka” (named after T. H. Shevchenko) YouTube channel dedicated to the history of Ukraine.

In February 2022, the Kapranov brothers joined the Azov regiment.