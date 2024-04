Share:













Within the eOselia (eHome) program of affordable mortgage, 9,000 preferential mortgage loans totaling UAH 14 billion have been issued.

This is stated in the message of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"9,000 Ukrainian families have taken loans for the purchase of housing under the eHome program since the beginning of its operation. The total amount of loans issued is UAH 14 billion. 60% of mortgage loans were taken by military personnel and security forces, 11% by teachers and scientists, 9% by doctors. Let me remind you that representatives of these professions can take a loan for the purchase of an apartment or a private house at 3%. Other Ukrainians who do not have housing or need to improve housing conditions can get a loan under the program at 7%. Today, every fifth loan is issued on the terms of a mass mortgage, at 7%. Ukrainians buy not only apartments, but also private houses - 81 loans have already been issued for their purchase," said Deputy Minister of Economy Nadiia Bihun.

In particular, last week Ukrainians received 198 loans for UAH 331 million under the eOselia program, including: 96 servicemen and security forces, 10 teachers, 17 doctors and 4 scientists received loans under 3%; loans at 7% were received by 52 Ukrainians without their own housing, 8 families of internally displaced persons and 11 veterans.

Most often, loans were taken for the purchase of housing on the secondary market (150 loans) and from the developer (27).

Also, 21 Ukrainians took loans to buy an apartment in a house that is being built.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2024, it is planned to issue about 12,000 preferential mortgage loans within the framework of the eOselia affordable mortgage program.

The Verkhovna Rada allowed using the eRecovery certificate in the eOselia affordable mortgage program.

In October 2022, the government launched the eOselia affordable mortgage program.