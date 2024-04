Volume of mortgage loans up 17.3% to UAH 1.3 billion in February

Ukrainian banks in February 2024 issued 783 mortgages totaling UAH 1.3 billion.

The National Bank announced this with reference to the data of the monthly survey of banks on mortgage loans, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The volume of mortgage loans provided to the population in February 2024 increased by 17.3% compared to the previous month (January 2024), at the same time, it exceeded the figure for the same period last year (February 2023) more than seven times.

Nine banks that credited housing purchases informed about the issuance of a new mortgage in February.

Most of the deals were still in the secondary real estate market.

The driver of the mortgage segment remains preferential lending within the framework of the eOselia (eHome) program (almost all loans during the year were provided within the framework of the program).

The weighted average effective mortgage rate in February for the fourth month remained at the same level - 7.6% per annum.

In the regional context, most mortgage loans in February were issued in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv Region - 357 contracts totaling UAH 631.4 million (48.5% of the total), Lviv Region (51 contracts for UAH 99.6 million), Odesa Region (46 contracts for UAH 71.9 million), and Vinnytsia Region (35 for UAH 50.9 million).

In a March 2024 survey, 37 banks provided responses with a 98.3% share of the total gross mortgage portfolio at the end of 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian banks in 2023 issued 6,114 mortgages totaling UAH 9.1 billion. The volume of mortgage loans provided to the population in 2023 increased almost fivefold compared to the previous year, and the number of transactions tripled.

In 2022, the number of mortgages fell by 5.3 times to 2,009, with 2/3 of the loans issued before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Banks in 2022 issued 2,009 mortgages totaling UAH 1.96 billion.