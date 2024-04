Share:













The aggressor country of russia was able to quickly repair some of the key oil refineries that were hit by Ukrainian drone attacks.

This was reported by the Reuters agency on Monday, April 15.

Russia is rapidly repairing its refineries, despite difficulties in obtaining advanced Western technologies. The agency writes that the Ryazan plant of Rosneft, the Kuibyshev and Syzran refineries returned to work the installations that were under repair.

"According to Reuters estimates, russia's total primary oil refining capacity hit by drones fell to 90,500 metric tons per day from about 123,800 metric tons per day earlier. However, russia's total primary oil refining capacity overall is down due to various outages and repairs, is expected at the level of 4.4 million tons in April against 4.1 million tons in March," the material says.

In addition, russia was able to quickly repair some of the key oil refineries hit by Ukrainian drones, reducing the capacity idled by the attacks to about 10% from nearly 14% earlier in the year. Since the attack on the refinery on April 2, there have been no more reports of Ukrainian attacks, Reuters writes. The break comes after criticism from the US, the world's biggest energy consumer, where high fuel prices are high on the agenda ahead of the November 5 presidential election, the agency said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 15, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba responded to Ukraine's Western partners regarding the cessation of strikes on russian refineries.

According to the Bloomberg agency, Ukrainian drone attacks on russian refineries damaged more than 10% of production facilities.

We will remind, according to information from the Western media, in March, the US authorities asked Ukraine to stop attacks on oil refineries in russia.