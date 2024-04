Share:













As of the morning of Tuesday, April 16, restrictions on electricity consumption for household consumers in the Kharkiv Region apply.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Due to network restrictions on the lines of the transmission system operator, blackout schedules were applied in the Kharkiv Region; the restrictions are still in effect today. In the evening peak hours, there was an emergency supply of electricity from Romania and Poland," the message says.

It is noted that currently, the energy system of Ukraine is working stably and balanced.

"In the evening, due to bad weather, a high-voltage line in the Dnipropetrovsk Region was disconnected. The line was quickly restored. Also, due to a thunderstorm and gusty winds, the equipment at the high-voltage substation in Kryvyi Rih was disconnected, 145,000 household consumers, industry, and partly the city's infrastructure lost power. In the evening, consumers were restored. In the city of Dnipro, at the high-voltage substation, the equipment was turned off, household consumers were cut off, and they were restored within half an hour," the message reads.

Also, due to difficult weather conditions, the overhead line in the Donetsk Region was disconnected, and household consumers and the mine were cut off.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 15, restrictions on electricity consumption were applied for household consumers in the Kharkiv Region.