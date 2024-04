Share:













House Speaker Mike Johnson announced his plan to pass an aid bill in the House. This plan includes four separate votes for aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and national security priorities, as well as partial aid to Kyiv in the form of a loan, The Hill reports.

The strategy has drawn backlash from some conservative lawmakers, who have demanded increased U.S.-Mexico border security in exchange for any additional aid to Ukraine. However, these proposals were excluded from Johnson's plan.

Johnson announced his proposals after months of delay during a closed-door GOP convention in the Capitol basement.

Under his plan, the proposals on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and national security priorities would be voted on separately, unlike the Senate bill, which combines them into a single package. A fourth national security bill would include a proposal to help Ukraine in the form of seizing russian assets and partly in the form of a loan and would also propose new sanctions against Iran.

Johnson's approach involves lawmakers choosing which parts of the Senate bill they support and which they don't and allows for amendments to each proposal.

Johnson said the text of the bills would be released "sometime early" on Tuesday, giving lawmakers 72 hours to study them before voting. Thus, the chamber will be able to vote on individual bills on Friday evening.

Republican reaction to Johnson's idea was mixed. Some conservative members of the party expressed support for his decision to prioritize individual bills and include an open amendment process. In contrast, others criticized the exclusion of border security issues.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would lose the war if the U.S. Congress did not approve military aid to confront the aggressor state of russia.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate announced a consensus on emergency aid to Ukraine and Israel.