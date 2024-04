Kyiv Airport will be able to receive flights month after opening of airspace over Ukraine

Igor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport will be ready to receive and send flights a month after the airspace over Ukraine is opened.

This was announced by the chairman of the board of directors of the airport, Denys Kostrzhevskyi, in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"From a military point of view, the Kyiv Airport is in a completely unusable state. Airplanes cannot land and take off. This is on the one hand. But, at the same time, the airport is in such a state that all those damages, all those measures, which were made to prevent the use of the airfield by the enemy, can be eliminated quite quickly. I can say with confidence that we will be ready to receive passengers in a month from the moment when the decision is made to open the airspace over Ukraine. The equipment is ready, the experts are ready," he said.

According to Kostrzhevskyi, the airport is currently under increased security.

"Everything that happens on the territory takes place in agreement with the military leadership. The joint efforts of the airport staff and the military have turned the airport into an impregnable fortress. And now we are strengthening these measures together with the military. But Kyiv Airport is, first and foremost, a civilian facility, the capital's air gates. That's why the main efforts of the airport staff are aimed at keeping the main facilities, terminal complexes, and airport equipment in good condition. The work does not stop for a minute," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv Airport estimates the damage from russian aggression to be more than EUR 500 million.

Ukraine closed its airspace on February 24, 2022 due to a full-scale russian invasion.

In 2021, Kyiv Airport doubled its passenger flow to 1.418 million passengers compared to 2020.

The airport is located within the city, 8 km from the center, covers an area of 265 hectares, has 1 runway 2310 meters long and 45 meters wide.