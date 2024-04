Share:













AFU Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi noted that the situation in the eastern direction has significantly worsened in recent days, as the russians have stepped up offensive actions after holding the so-called presidential elections in russia.

This is stated in the message, the text of which is posted on the official page of the Central Committee of the AFU on Telegram.

Russian assault groups with the support of armored vehicles are actively attacking AFU positions on the Bakhmut and Lyman Axes. The russians are trying to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian military, using dozens of infantry fighting vehicles and tanks on the Pokrovske Axis.

According to him, the warm and dry weather favors the use of tanks in most of the open areas of the area.

The command made decisions aimed at strengthening the most problematic areas of defense with anti-aircraft defense and radio-electronic warfare. Syrskyi reported that stocks of anti-tank missiles and UAVs of all types have been replenished, and additional reserves of means and forces have been moved to the east.

"Once again, the issue of achieving technical superiority over the enemy in high-tech weapons has arisen. Only this will give us the opportunity to defeat a larger enemy and create conditions for intercepting the strategic initiative," Syrskyi emphasized.

The Commander-in-Chief called the second serious problem – improving the quality of training of infantry units for maximum use of the capabilities of Western weapons and military equipment.