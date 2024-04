Share:













The day before, on April 12, Ukrainian soldiers defeated 1,030 russian invaders on the front line. More than two hundred units of enemy military equipment and weapons were also destroyed.

In particular, the enemy lost 23 tanks and 47 self-propelled guns.

The day before, on April 12, the enemy lost about 1,030 of his soldiers killed and wounded. Therefore, during the full-scale invasion of the russian Federation, russian losses in manpower reached 452,760 people.

The enemy also lost military equipment and weapons: 209 units were destroyed during the day.

So, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed only 23 russian tanks the day before, bringing the total losses of the enemy in this equipment to 7,169 units.

Armored combat vehicles were "demilitarized" in 47 days (a total of 13,745 units were destroyed), and 32 artillery systems were incinerated (a total of 11,518). The enemy also missed three anti-aircraft guns (1,045) and one air defense system (756).

The invaders did not lose helicopters and airplanes the day before; they were destroyed by 325 and 347, respectively. But the defenders landed 40 UAVs at the operational-tactical level (the russians lost 9,201 in total), and one cruise missile was also destroyed (2,088 in total).

There were no changes in the number of destroyed ships (26) and submarines (1).

Defenders burned 57 units (15,396) of vehicles and tanks the day before and five units (1,893) of special equipment.