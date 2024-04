Share:













It would be expedient for Poland to seek the deployment of U.S. nuclear warheads in its territory as part of the NATO Nuclear Sharing program, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper.

At the same time, the head of state doubted the possibility of starting a nuclear war because "it would mean the end of the world."

"I also do not foresee the use of so-called tactical nuclear weapons," Duda added, answering a journalist's question about a possible nuclear attack by russia.

In 2022, Duda already announced Poland's desire to receive nuclear weapons from the United States and participate in the nuclear deterrence program. This happened after russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine amid the successes of the Armed Forces at the front.

In the summer of last year, after it became known that russia had transferred nuclear weapons to Belarus, the Polish authorities again recalled their intention to participate in the Nuclear Sharing program and achieve the deployment of American nuclear weapons in their territory.

Nuclear sharing is an agreement between the United States and allied countries within NATO, which includes Poland, on the transfer, in case of military necessity, of nuclear weapons from storage bases in the United States. As part of the mission of the North Atlantic Alliance, the United States has already placed about 150 of its nuclear bombs near European states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the spring of 2023, it became known that russia had transferred nuclear weapons to the territory of Belarus. The press secretary of the President of the russian federation, Dmitry Peskov, later explained Moscow's actions as a "concern for security."