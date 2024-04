Share:













During the past 24 hours, a total of 97 combat clashes took place. In general, the enemy conducted two missile- and 91 airstrikes and carried out 160 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

This is stated in the text of the operational summary from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted on the department's official Facebook page.

During the past day, airstrikes have hit settlements in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolayiv Regions were under artillery fire.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and four anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy. Also, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.

Units of missile troops damaged 1 area of concentration of personnel, two means of air defense, and 1 EW station of the enemy.