The authorities of the russian federation want to take revenge on the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Vasyl Maliuk for the successful special operations of the Service to blow up the Crimea bridge and a number of refineries.

Political scientist Taras Zahorodniy writes about this, commenting on the information of the Ukrainian special services that the russians are preparing an attempt on the head of the SSU.

Zahorodniy emphasizes that the russians want to accuse Maliuk of the terrorist act in Crocus City Hall. "At the same time, the real reasons for the enemy's hatred are successful special operations. Putin cannot forgive the two strikes on the Crimea bridge, especially the first one, which was "timed" to the russian dictator's birthday, as well as the Sea Baby drone attack on the russian ships," the expert emphasizes.

According to the political scientist, russian refineries have become another pain point. "These strikes have already brought hundreds of millions of dollars in losses to the enemy and problems with the supply of fuel inside the country. The strikes are so painful that russia began straining all its lobbyists abroad, who began throwing tantrums in the world press," Zahorodniy notes.

"It should be noted that the Kremlin does not have any means of influencing the Service today. The russians have sent their agents to the SSU for many years. However, the situation has already changed radically: the Service has been cleared of "russian moles". The only way the russians can influence now is to try to destroy head of the SSU," the political scientist summarizes.

It will be recalled that earlier it became known that, according to the Ukrainian special services, the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, was identified as a priority target in the Kremlin.