Russia is sending personnel of the Pacific Fleet of the russian federation to the war in Ukraine, as well as the 11th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense, in order to replenish personnel after significant losses.

This follows from a statement by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine posted on Telegram on Friday, April 12.

It is noted that the specified military units of the aggressor state were not previously directly involved in hostilities against Ukraine.

"According to the decision of the commander of the Pacific Fleet of the russian federation, Viktor Liina, rotations to Syria are completely stopped, and all personnel are sent to the combat zone on the territory of Ukraine. We are talking about 2,000 russian servicemen from the Primorsky Krai and Kamchatka regions of the russian federation," reported the Defense Intelligence.

The agency noted that about 400 more soldiers from the military units of the 11th Air Force and Air Defense Forces, stationed in the territory of the Khabarovsk Krai of the russian federation, are "patching holes" in the 155th and 40th brigades of the russian marines, which are conducting combat operations against Ukraine and have an incomplete set due to serious losses.

"Part of the personnel from the military units of the Far East will join the new motorized rifle brigade of the aggressor state, which is being formed in Voronezh," the Defense Intelligence notes.

