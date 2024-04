Share:













White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told the briefing that Ukraine needs more air defenses to protect against russian missiles. For this, the Speaker of the U.S. Congress, Mike Johnson, needs to submit a bill on aid for consideration.

Jean-Pierre announced this at the briefing.

In particular, the spokeswoman of the White House called on the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress to take immediate measures to pass a bipartisan national security bill so that the United States could send more air defense systems to Ukraine.

"Overnight, russia carried out another major series of airstrikes against Ukraine's energy grid as Vladimir Putin continues to try to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people and plunge them into darkness. Russia struck the largest power plant in the Kyiv Region, as well as energy facilities in five more regions of Ukraine. As President Zelenskyy has stated in recent days, Ukraine needs more air defense and interceptors to protect its people and critical infrastructure from russian missiles and drones supplied by Iran.

We need the Speaker (Johnson, ed.) to bring this bill forward because we know that we will obviously have overwhelming support from Republicans and Democrats. Therefore, we need to see the draft law voted on, which has already been passed by an overwhelming majority in the Senate. The attacks on Ukraine over the last day are another terrible reminder that Ukraine's need is critical."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as a result of a massive missile attack on the night of Thursday, April 11, russian troops completely destroyed the Trypilska thermal power plant in the Kyiv Region.