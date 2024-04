Share:













The head of the European Solidarity parliamentary faction, Member of Parliament Petro Poroshenko declared UAH 1 billion 440 million of income for 2023, UNIAN writes with reference to the declaration of the MP published by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

"This, together with the income of 2022, is almost 20 times more than all the income of the MP for the pre-war year 2021. Also, last year the leader of the European Solidarity withdrew more than USD 18 million from Ukraine through the purchase of securities abroad," the publication writes.

During the war, the income of the leader of the European Solidarity faction, Petro Poroshenko, increased significantly. According to the declaration of the MP, his income amounted to:

in 2023 - UAH 1 billion 440 million.

in 2022 - UAH 1 billion 435 million.

Whereas in the pre-war year 2021, Poroshenko earned only UAH 162 million, which is 20 times less than during the years of the full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine.

The MP invested his income in the foreign economy, in particular securities of other countries, thus withdrawing about USD 18.6 million from Ukraine over the last year.

UNIAN reminds that Petro Poroshenko entered the top three richest Ukrainians together with Viktor Pinchuk and Rinat Akhmetov. In 2023, compared to 2022, Poroshenko's fortune increased by USD 224 million and amounted to almost USD 1 billion.

Only in late 2023, Petro Poroshenko received UAH 37 million from the government of Hungary, a week before the meeting with the pro-russian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his anti-Ukrainian statements.