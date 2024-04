Due to enemy massive missile attack overnight, blackout schedules introduced in one region

Overnight into April 11, the Russians launched a new massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities. Schedules of emergency shutdowns have been introduced in the Kharkiv Region.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo.

"Enemy missiles and drones damaged Ukrenergo substations and generation facilities in the Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv Regions," the report says.

According to the press service, since 6:31 in the Kharkiv Region, emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced. Consumption restrictions were not applied in other regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine at night. In particular, the launch of Kinzhal missiles was recorded.

The russian federation hit Kharkiv with ballistic missiles; the city experienced power outages.

In the Kyiv Region, Shahed struck an infrastructure object.