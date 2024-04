Some microdistricts of Chasiv Yar already destroyed. City Administration head speaks about situation in town

As of today, the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the russian occupation army continues to destroy the city, delivering powerful blows.

The head of the City Military Administration Serhii Chaus announced this in an interview with Glavkom.

"At this point, they could not enter the city. There were a lot of attempts, but the guys cope," he said.

Chaus noted that the village of Bohdanivka was not completely captured - fighting takes place there. Bohdanivka and Hryhorivka at the time of the outbreak of hostilities were already empty.

According to him, the occupiers have one tactic - erasing cities from the face of the earth. The way it was with Bakhmut, with Avdiivka.

"The same thing is happening with us now. And in some microdistricts of Chasiv Yar it has already happened - they have already been erased. The enemy did not change his tactics - it just destroys everything. It kills Ukrainians, kills Ukrainian cities," he said.

Recall that last day, April 9, there were 83 combat clashes at the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled most of the enemy attacks on the Bakhmut (29) and Novopavlivka (28) axes.