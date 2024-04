Share:













Copied



The UK's largest defence company BAE Systems and the UK Ministry of Defence have signed an agreement to repair L119 guns in Ukraine for British funds.

The Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The second extremely important agreement for us, signed at the Conference of the British-Ukrainian Defence Partnership, is an agreement between BAE Systems and the British Ministry of Defence on the repair of L119 guns in Ukraine for British funds," he said.

Kamyshyn noted that this arrangement reduces the logistical burden of the Defense Forces - previously, the repair and maintenance of this equipment took place abroad and took a long time. In addition, it attracts partner funds and leaves them in Ukraine.

He also noted that L119 is one of the 17 systems manufactured by BAE Systems that are used in Ukraine, and in the future we will talk about expanding the nomenclature of equipment that is maintained domestically.

"It is the localization of repair and maintenance that is the first step towards localizing production, which, according to Gabby Costigan, the BAE Systems Group Managing Director for Business Development, is the ultimate goal of the company," the minister said.

An L119 howitzer is a light airmobile landing or towed howitzer with an average crew of five to seven soldiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine also agreed with Britain on cooperation in the field of defense materials.

Kamyshyn noted that these agreements will strengthen both states and their defense-industrial complexes, contribute to the joint production of weapons and military equipment and the exchange of technologies.