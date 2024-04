Share:













Copied



The aggressor state of the russian federation wants to recruit 400,000 soldiers under the contract in 2024, which is necessary to support its forces in Ukraine, which suffered huge losses.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, published on X (formerly Twitter).

Thus, it is noted that russia continues to call on soldiers in the spring and autumn - the spring call began on April 1, 2024.

"Around 150,000 soldiers from the 18-30 age group are to be conscripted this spring, which is consistent with the numbers conscripted previously,” the report said.

It is indicated that these conscripts will serve for 12 months in all types of the russian armed forces, but are not currently involved in combat missions in Ukraine.

Intelligence informs that conscripts serve in garrisons throughout russia. In land units, they tend to form a battalion separate from those manned by contract service soldiers. And conscript soldiers probably serve in russia on the territory adjacent to the border with Ukraine in units providing border security.

Analysts also report that russian troops in Ukraine are manned by contract service soldiers and some reservists mobilized at the end of 2022. Conscript soldiers are often pressured into contract service and would then be responsible for service in Ukraine.

It is noted that the russian authorities probably do not want to risk combat losses among conscript soldiers, which is probably unpopular - losses among volunteer soldiers are perceived by society more tolerantly.

“Russia seeks to recruit around 400,000 contract service personnel in 2024. This is to sustain its forces in Ukraine, which have suffered huge losses, and support its announced plans to increase the size of the armed forces to 1.32 million this year and to 1.5 million subsequently," British intelligence said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence said that the aggressor country russia is likely to be able to recruit people for two new armies, but may face new challenges due to the limited preparation and use of outdated equipment.