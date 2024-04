Share:













Convicted by the Hague Tribunal and the russian court, the terrorist and field commander of the militants of the "Donetsk People’s Republic" (DPR) grouping Igor Girkin (Strelkov) is asking to be sent to war in Ukraine.

This was reported by the russian Radio Svoboda service.

A war criminal accused in russia of inciting extremism is trying to appeal his sentence. Girkin's lawyer Igor Molokhov said that the appeal was accompanied by the consent of one of the military units of the russian army in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Donbas to accept the convict as a platoon commander.

However, in russia it is forbidden to sign contracts with those who have been convicted of "extremist" articles. However, Strelkov's lawyers see such a legal opportunity for him if the appellate court overturns the sentence, which is what the defense is seeking.

Girkin was detained by russian security forces in July 2023. According to the terrorist, the reason for the persecution was his posts on social networks about the financial support of russian soldiers and the events in the occupied Crimea.

We also reported that in August 2023, the terrorist Girkin announced his intention to run for president of the russian federation.