For the first time, monarch on banknotes in Britain changed

"Banknotes featuring the portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender and will circulate alongside King Charles III banknotes. New banknotes will only be printed to replace worn banknotes and to meet any general increase in demand for banknotes. Our approach is in line with the recommendations of the royal family to minimize the environmental and financial consequences of these changes," the financial institution said in an official statement.

On this occasion, an official ceremony was held to present a banknote with his portrait to King Charles. Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey and Chief Cashier Sarah John presented the king with the first banknotes bearing his image at Buckingham Palace.

According to tradition, the king must receive the first copies of new banknotes. This means that bills with the numbers 00001 were handed over to the monarch.

As previously reported, a number of mass media and Telegram channels spread a fake about the death of the British King Charles III.