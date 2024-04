United States urgently approves sale of equipment for Hawk air defense system to Ukraine for USD 138 million

The U.S. Department of State immediately allocated USD 138 million to provide Ukraine with spare parts for the Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems and to ensure their maintenance, AP reports.

In its statement, the U.S. Department of State noted that Ukraine is in dire need of maintenance to support the functioning of this missile system, as the country faces the need to strengthen its defense capabilities in the face of the threat of missile and air attacks by russian forces.

"Ukraine urgently needs to increase its defense capabilities against Russian missile strikes and air capabilities of the russian forces," the message says.

The department added that maintenance and support of Hawk systems will strengthen Ukraine's ability to protect the population and critical infrastructure.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the AFU are holding positions at the front.

On April 7, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would agree to any aid option.

On March 28, in a telephone conversation, Zelenskyy told the speaker of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress, Mike Johnson, the situation on the battlefield and explained the importance of the Congress's approval of aid for Ukraine.