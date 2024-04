Share:













On the evening of April 8, the russians launched a missile attack on a two-story apartment building in the Poltava Region. The number of victims of the russian strike made 16 people, among them 4 are children.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Filip Pronin announced this on Telegram.

"The number of victims of the enemy strike in the Poltava Region increased to 16, of which four are children aged 5-11 years. Several people continue treatment in medical institutions. One patient is in serious condition, several are moderate, they are provided with all the necessary care," the report said.

It is indicated that due to the enemy attack, more than 9,000 household consumers and 120 legal entities in the Poltava and Shcherbani communities were temporarily without light at night. Power engineers have already restored power to all dwellings except for the partially destroyed building.

"Regional social services are working in an enhanced mode. Two teams are involved, helping the victims form applications in order to receive material assistance from the regional budget. Those who suffered injuries and those whose property is damaged. International partners also support. They provide psychological, humanitarian assistance and building materials," the Regional Military Administration said.

