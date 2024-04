Share:













The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU) estimates the total amount of state agricultural lands at 806,000 hectares, of which 386,000 hectares are managed by the SPFU; 277,000 hectares - by the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences; 99,200 hectares - by the Ministry of Justice, and more than 40,000 hectares - by other ministries.

This is stated in the message of the fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the implementation of the Land Bank project will allow farmers to access the market of state agricultural lands through online auctions in the ProZorro.Sales electronic trading system.

"This will ensure the market value of the lease, which will depend on location, soil quality and infrastructure availability. The initial price will be 12% of the normative monetary valuation of the land. The Fund has already carried out appropriate work: it has made an inventory of state land assets; allocated a share that belongs to the fund; determined the list of enterprises whose land will be auctioned first," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SPFU plans to announce the first auctions for the lease of state lands in July.