Russia takes out 50,700 tons of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol by sea since year start - National Resistance Ce

The russian invaders continue systematically taking out of grain from the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, since the beginning of 2024, russians have shipped 50,700 tons of Ukrainian grain by sea from Mariupol, Donetsk Region.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

Thus, during the full-scale invasion, the russians systematically taking out grain from the temporarily occupied territories.

It is noted that another batch of grain was shipped in the Mariupol port - 7,600 tons of wheat were sent to one of the russian ports.

"The occupiers continue to plunder Ukrainian lands. This is part of the Kremlin's aggressive policy to bleed Ukraine as much as possible," the message reads.

The National Resistance Center emphasizes that such actions of the occupiers are a violation of international law, and emphasizes that the theft of grain from the occupied territories takes place under the leadership of russian military officials, as well as collaborators who cooperate with the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Agriculture of Lithuania received information that grain from the occupied territories of Ukraine may be sold by russia through the ports of the Baltic Sea. Because of this, the government introduced measures of increased control.