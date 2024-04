Share:













The issue of protecting the civilian population in war conditions remains one of the priorities for Ukraine. Head of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, Olena Shuliak, in a comment to Ukrainian News Agency, explained why Israel's experience with building security rooms (mamads) in apartments is not suitable for Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, Israel's experience does not suit us. As we know, such rooms, which are very strongly fortified, they are called mamads, are actively used in Israel. But the types of weapons that russia is now using against us, no mamads can withstand them," Olena Shuliak said.

According to her, Ukraine uses the relevant experience of Finland and Switzerland, which is aimed at the maximum use of underground structures and their use as shelters.

"For us, the most relevant experience is the experience of Switzerland, the experience of Finland, when safety is ensured as much as possible through the construction of various types of underground structures that can be used as shelters. And in the new legislation, in the new state building regulations (SBR), dual-purpose structures, such as there as parking lots, as various other underground structures, for example, the subway, they can be used as a dual-purpose structure and are the type of shelter that will provide safe conditions for our citizens," the MP explained.

Shuliak also emphasized that from November 1, 2023, the new SBR began to work in Ukraine, according to which new construction projects already take into account new requirements directly to the security situation.

As previously reported, the Diia application now displays data from the Unified Information System for Accounting of Shelters. Objects will be displayed together with a photo and description.