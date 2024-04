Share:













Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Rostyslav Karandieiev, was outraged by the hate in social networks surrounding the reservation of circus and media workers.

Karandieiev wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I was outraged by the hate around the topic of reservation of culture and media workers. This is a common disrespect for people in the field who do their work honestly and qualitatively, a primitive assessment of their social importance, as well as the overall importance of culture in a country at war," he wrote.

Karandieiev explains that the state enterprise "Directorate of Mobile Circus Groups of Ukraine", whose employees are reserved, is not a street chapiteau, but a professional team of high-class masters of their craft and the only institution that holds performances in the most remote settlements, where it is difficult to reach, where people do not have opportunities to attend cultural events.

"The specifics of the work of this group are constant tours throughout Ukraine, being on business trips for 11 months a year, trips to de-occupied territories, showing performances in hospitals, shelters, and unsuitable premises," he emphasized.

So, according to him, in 2023, the group held 1,510 performances attended by almost 145,000 spectators in 17 regions of Ukraine, and in 2 months of 2024, 182 performances were already held in 14 regions.

Karandieiev also emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the algorithm established by the government for reservation of culture and media workers has not changed, there have been no innovations, the Ministry of Culture has reserved and continues to reserve employees of theaters, music institutions, and circuses, without which the work of these institutions is impossible.

He added that this is a very small number of people, so the Directorate of Mobile Circus Groups of Ukraine applied for reservation of only 14 people - these are 11 performers of the most complex circus genres and 3 more technical workers who are related to the artists and without whose participation the performances do not take place.

Karandieiev emphasized that 8 employees of the Directorate of Mobile Circus Groups today defend the Motherland as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Regarding the reservation of media workers, Karandieiev noted that during the war, when the enemy manipulates public opinion in Ukraine and abroad, spreads disinformation and outright lies, the Ukrainian mass media is a source of true information and a pillar of Ukraine's national security, so some workers in this area are also reserved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainians on social networks are unhappy with the fact that circuses have contributed to critical infrastructure, and their workers have received reservation from mobilization.