Overnight into Tuesday, April 9, russian invaders attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Poltava and Lviv Regions.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At night, the enemy attacked a high-voltage substation in the Poltava Region - a fire broke out on the territory, which was extinguished by the emergency services, there are no casualties. There is damage to the equipment. A high-voltage substation in the Lviv Region was also attacked - the equipment caught fire. There are no casualties. The review and clarification of the consequences of the night attacks is ongoing," the message says.

As a result of hostilities in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, two high-voltage overhead lines were disconnected at the same time, an industrial facility was cut off, and consumers were restored.

During the past day, due to network restrictions on the lines of the transmission system operator, power outage schedules were applied in the Kharkiv Region.

On Tuesday morning, the Kharkiv Region also has power outage schedules.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Lviv Region, the wreckage of Shaheds damaged a critical infrastructure facility.