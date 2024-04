Zelenskyy on situation at front: we hold our positions, main thing now is effective logistics

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding positions, the main thing now is effective logistics.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, talking about the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi presented information about the situation in the main combat directions. We hold our positions. The main thing now is effective logistics," he said.

Zelenskyy added that intelligence and special services are working on new steps to reduce the russian potential for war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that last day, April 7, there were 76 combat clashes at the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled most of the enemy attacks on the Bakhmut (31) and Novopavlivka (22) axes.