The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence will re-consider the norm on blocking the accounts of evaders and the ban on driving cars in the mobilization bill.

A member of the committee, a Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Iryna Friz announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Recall that on March 12, the National Security Committee supported the amendment to exclude from the mobilization bill the norm on blocking the accounts of evaders and banning them from driving vehicles.

Friz said that the committee had initiated a review of the abolition of norms on the introduction of measures of influence on persons liable for military service.

"I did not support the decision of the committee to revise amendments that rejected the introduction of temporary restrictions (blocking accounts, ban from driving vehicles, traveling abroad), but was in the minority. So now the committee will re-consider this norm," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized parliamentarians who are slow to adopt the government's mobilization bill and are trying to remove from it all norms that cause public outcry.