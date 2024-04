Details are still being established. Humeniuk comments on video of execution of Ukrainian POWs near Krynky

Share:













Copied



The details of the incident with the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war near Krynky, Kherson Region, are still being established.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliya Humeniuk on the air of the telethon.

"The details of this incident are still being established. Because it is difficult to identify people based on such a video. We are clarifying the situation, dealing with it together with law enforcement agencies," she said.

She emphasized that such cases, when the enemy shot unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war, happened more than once.

"We have already recorded such cases in other areas of the front, and all of them are documented and form the basis of further criminal proceedings, in particular for the international tribunal," she notes.

Humeniuk also added that the enemy published this video, tying it to the bridgehead in Krynky, because it has no success in this axis.

According to the spokeswoman, the occupiers are regularly looking for new tactics in order to knock out the Ukrainian military from the bridgehead on the Left Bank, but all of them are unsuccessful.

"They tried to increase the number of assaults, to enter from different sides, this also did not lead to results. There were up to 16 assaults per day. But they lost 60% of the personnel and returned with nothing," Nataliya Humeniuk explained.

At the same time, she noted that the russian invaders conduct an average of 5-6 assaults per day and try to do it in full-fledged assault groups, as before. But they still don't use armored vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, 2024, a video recording of russian soldiers shooting three captured Ukrainian servicemen was published in one of the Telegram channels.

The video shows how a representative of the russian armed forces fires several shots, probably from an assault rifle, at unarmed stationary soldiers.

In the description under the record, it is stated that the event took place near Krynky, Oleshkivska community, Kherson Region.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was started on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).