Today, April 8, North America will see a total solar eclipse, during which the sky darkens mid-day, similar to dawn or dusk. The rest of the world, including Ukrainians, will be able to watch the phenomenon through a broadcast conducted by NASA.

So, a total solar eclipse can be observed in the sky over Mexico, the USA and Canada. The rest of the world will see either a partial solar eclipse or no eclipse at all.

As some of the countries of the world will see the phenomenon. Photo: timeanddate.com

However, NASA offers to join the broadcast, which will be conducted so that people from all over the world can watch the total solar eclipse. The agency also promises expert commentary, live demonstrations and more.

The broadcast will start on April 8 at 08:00 p.m.

NASA will also broadcast a clear telescopic image of the phenomenon that will pass over North America. It is noted that, under favorable weather conditions, the eclipse will be shown live on the air from several places along the path of the Sun, including a partially eclipsed Sun in different wavelengths of light.

The said broadcast will also start today at 08:00 p.m.

We will remind, on April 8, North America will be crossed by a total solar eclipse. The duration of the total eclipse phase is 4 minutes and 28 seconds, and about 31.6 million people will be able to see it in the sky.

The next total eclipse will take place on August 12, 2026 - Europe, northern Asia, northwestern Africa, most of North America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Arctic will see it. However, the next such phenomenon, visible to the USA, will take place in several decades - on August 23, 2044.

In addition, Google also joined the event in its own way, adding an animation that can be seen when searching for "solar eclipse 2024".