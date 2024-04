Share:













Copied



On April 6, energy workers restored the 330kV PL-330kV Zaporizhka TPP — Ferosplavna transmission line, which provides a backup power supply scheme for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Ukrenergo's repair crews have repaired and returned to operation the 330 kV high-voltage overhead line, which provides the backup power supply circuit of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. It was damaged during shelling by the russians on April 4," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 4, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was on the verge of another blackout.