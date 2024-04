Share:













Copied



Overnight into Monday, April 8, russian occupation forces attacked an infrastructure facility in Zviahel, Zhytomyr Region. No casualties or injuries have been reported, but there is a threat of air pollution.

This is reported by the Zviahel City Council.

"Last night, russia hit an infrastructure object of the community. There are no casualties among the civilian population. Currently, there is a direct threat of air pollution, so it is recommended to stay indoors with closed windows," it says.

It is also noted that a decision was made regarding remote learning in institutions of general secondary education, professional advanced education, and a higher professional school.

Regarding preschool education institutions, for parents who have no one to leave their children with, regular groups will work.

At the same time, the Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, reported that during an air alert in the Zhytomyr Region, a critical infrastructure object was attacked by enemy kamikaze drones. According to him, the forces and means of anti-aircraft defense of the region managed to shoot down part of the Shaheds.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Monday, April 8, the aggressor country of the russian Federation used 24 Shahed-type kamikaze drones and a Kh-59 missile to attack Ukraine. More than half of the enemy's attack drones and anti-aircraft missiles were destroyed by air defense forces and means.