One to another: russia, which intimidates the whole world, invited terrorists from the Taliban to the Islamic

Share:













Copied



A delegation from the Taliban movement, which seized power in Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, has been invited to the russia-Islamic World: KazanForum forum to be held in May. Zamir Kabulov, the special representative of the president of the terrorist country of the russian federation regarding Afghanistan, director of the second Asian department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told about this in a conversation with propagandists from TASS.

"Yes, it plans to (take part - ed.), they are invited," Kabulov said.

The Taliban movement is officially recognized as terrorist and banned in the russian federation, but the russian authorities maintain contacts with its representatives at the official level.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan immediately after the withdrawal of American troops from the country. They began their rule with a series of reforms: the Ministry of Women's Affairs was abolished in the country, girls were prohibited from attending secondary school and obtaining higher education.

Women were also forbidden to leave the house without wearing a burqa. For failure to comply with this order, Afghan women can be fired from their jobs, and if this happens several times, then problems can also arise for the man who is responsible for the woman's behavior (husband, father or brother): he will appear in court and go to prison for term up to three days.

In December 2022, Afghanistan held the first public execution after the Taliban took over the country. A man accused of murder five years before was executed. After that, the press service of the movement stated that they intend to continue their brutal policy and adhere to their interpretation of Sharia law.

However, the russian side is willing to make contact with the Taliban. Thus, in 2021, representatives of the movement were invited to Moscow to participate in negotiations, after which the head of the russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, called the Taliban "sane people."

In May 2022, while the EU countries were discussing an oil embargo against russia, and the largest oil traders were planning to refuse russian supplies due to the invasion of Ukraine, the Taliban offered to purchase russian oil and gas, and a month later representatives of the movement became guests of the main economic forum of the russian federation

In February 2023, the Taliban and the russian federation agreed to create an investment alliance worth USD 1 billion.