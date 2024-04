Rada warns of possible ban on sale of cigarettes in kiosks

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, on his Telegram page, warned the owners of licensed tobacco kiosks about the consequences of refusing to use the settlement operations registrar (SOR). As an option, control can be strengthened, even the possibility of banning tobacco in kiosks is being considered.

"I want to appeal to the owners of licensed tobacco kiosks. You and I have several options for the development of events, if you do not suddenly come to your senses and start to apply SOR to each without excluding sales, stopping stealing from the army," he wrote.

First, surprise fact checks will be applied.

"Believe me, it's actually surprise, and not according to a prior notice from your "friends" in the tax office. It's already happening, and it's coming with certain unpleasant nuances for you," he said.

Secondly, there is an option to supplement the list of reasons for canceling licenses by not issuing a check. According to him, they already have this project under consideration. It will be adopted.

And finally, a ban on selling tobacco in kiosks.

"It's not there yet, but it will definitely be, if you don't come to your senses," he added.