The White House is ready to waive the ban on liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in exchange for Congressional approval of financial aid for Ukraine, senior US officials told Reuters.

According to them, the administration of President Joseph Biden is waiting for congressmen to come up with all proposals for aid to Kyiv before the White House decides to lift the ban.

In late March, Republican and House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the White House's refusal to suspend gas exports would help make it easier for his party to support a new aid package for Ukraine. As Reuters points out, Johnson may have a direct interest in this because he was elected to Congress from Louisiana, where there are many LNG projects.

Biden announced the decision to suspend the approval of new LNG export contracts at the end of January. It comes amid protests from activists concerned about the fast-growing industry's impact on climate change. The White House was going to analyze how the industry affects US energy security and the environment.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the ban on exports was sought by charitable organizations controlled by members of the Rockefeller family (assets of USD 10 billion according to Forbes). The campaign was also sponsored by other billionaires, among whom was Michael Bloomberg (USD 96 billion).

The USA cannot agree on the allocation of a new aid package to Ukraine since last fall. In February, the Democratic-controlled Senate approved a bill that would have given Kyiv USD 60 billion, but Johnson vowed to block it.

At the same time, in the House of Representatives, which is controlled by Republicans, they are developing their aid project, which will be voted on April 9. In particular, he assumes that the funds will be given to Ukraine as a loan.

In late February, Biden warned that the lack of agreement of US congressmen on aid to Ukraine threatens Kyiv with "terrible" consequences. Washington provided the last package of military aid to Kyiv in late December. Concerns have been expressed in Ukraine over the end of support, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that the Ukrainian army will have to retreat if the US does not resolve the issue with aid in the near future.