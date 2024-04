Dnipro HEPP in critical condition, now we can only talk about road restoration - Regional Administration

Due to a massive russian missile attack on the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (Dnipro HEPP), the roadbed was partially destroyed. The HEPP-1 and HEPP-2 were also critically damaged.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov announced this during a briefing.

"We are not talking about restoring the stations now. Everything is quite critically destroyed. Inventory continues," he said.

Now we can only talk about restoring logistics - the roadway, Fedorov added. "Before dismantling, the degree of destruction of support structures is not clear. During the work, we will understand the seriousness of the work that we will have to do. But this path has already begun," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Fedorov said that negotiations have already been held between the Dnipro HEPP and a potential contractor who will perform work on the roadway.

In about 1.5 months, the institute, which directly developed the project for the construction of the Dnipro HEPP, will provide design solutions for how this work can be done.

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of March 22, the russian military launched 20 missile attacks on the territory of Zaporizhzhia. The city infrastructure facilities, in particular the Dnipro HEPP, were damaged and destroyed.

Due to damage to the dam in Zaporizhzhia, new traffic was organized through bridge crossings. In particular, two-way traffic was launched on the new bridge.